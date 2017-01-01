Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

About Sanders County Ledger

The Sanders County Ledger is an award winning weekly community paper with a hundred year plus history of publishing in Thompson Falls, Mont. the county seat of Sanders County. The Ledger offers the widest circulation in Sanders County for any paid circulation newspaper. We offer advertisers a valuable medium for reaching potential customers and the public by providing rich, local news content, excellent photography, and provocative opinions delivered by our award-winning team of writers.

At our retail location we also offer the following:

• Office supplies including printer inks for Canon, Epson, HP and Brother (we can special order other brands as well)

• Copy & fax services

• UPS shipping

• Dry cleaning drop point

• Custom photo prints

• Custom signs, banners and canvas prints

We strive to place ads so they contact news stories to increase the reader’s exposure to message. And as always, our design services are offered at no charge to our advertisers.

Total average circulation is 2,650 with an in-county circulation of 2,200. The circulation in Sanders County includes both subscriber and counter sales in the communities of Thompson Falls, Plains, Hot Springs, Heron, Trout Creek, Noxon, Paradise and Dixon. This widespread access to Sanders County residents is unequaled by any other newspaper serving the area.

The weekly publication date is on Thursdays while the paper is printed each Wednesday and distributed for counter sales and mail subscriptions.

The paper is noted for its excellence and is well regarded in the business communities in Sanders County. The Ledger was owned and operated by the Eggensperger family for more than 60 years. In June 2017, the newspaper sold to Thompson Falls native Annie Wooden.

Annie Wooden - Editor/Publisher - ledger@blackfoot.net

Tom & Bina Eggensperger - Publishers Emeritus

Sherry Hagerman-Benton - Advertising Manager - ledgerads@blackfoot.net

John Hamilton - Sports Editor

Justin Harris - Local News Reporter - ledgernews@blackfoot.net

Sara Czerwinski - Office Manager & Classified Advertising Manager - ledgerclassads@blackfoot.net

Contributing Writers: Jay Simons, Ed Moreth