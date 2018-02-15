Brown talks budget with T.C. School

MONEY TALKS, and Trout Creek School is in need of some to keep its doors open for education. Rep. Bob Brown (far right) spent more than two hours visiting with staff, board members and the public about what could be done to plead their financial crisis case and encourage legislative support. Rep. Brown's suggestion that "the squeaky wheel gets the grease" summed up what school supporters need to do.

Trout Creek School is facing a budget problem. As things currently stand, there is no guarantee the school doors will open for students next fall.

