Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Carolyn Hickok of Thompson Falls Mont., recently of Kalispell, died surrounded by her loved ones on January 29, 2018.

She was born to James Albert “Bert” and Alta Lois (Yoder) Roth on September 25, 1938, in Havre, Montana. The family later moved to Ronan, Mont., where she attended high school.

Carolyn and L. Dean Walrath were married in June of 1954, in Missoula, and made a home in Riverside, Calif. To this union was born 4 children. The couple later divorced.

Carolyn married Norman L. Hickok on January 20, 1967, in Juneau, Alaska, and moved there with her four children. In less than a year, Norman’s three daughters came to live with the family. In 1969, a daughter was born to the couple.

They lived in Alaska for 30 years where Norman’s job took them all over the state. Carolyn came to love Alaska and made many friends there. She learned boating and Alaska survival skills so that she could explore her surroundings. She spent many hours beachcombing and making shell creations. Many friends and family members own her beautiful art.

When Carolyn’s husband retired, the family moved to Thompson Falls to a house on Madison Street and lived there for five years. They then moved to a house on the river and resided there for the next 23 years.

After the death of her beloved husband, Carolyn sold the house on the river and moved to Kalispell to live with her son.

She is survived by her brother, Doyle Roth of Thompson Falls; sons, Rodney Hickok, of Kalispell, and Kyle Hickok of Oceanview, Hawaii; and four daughters, Yvette (Bill) Woodward, of Gillette, Wyo.; Lorrie Hickok, of Veneta, Ore., Tami Mackay, of Milwaukie, Ore., and Terri (David) Hunter, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many, many friends. She was predeceased in death by her parents, J.A. and Lois Roth, a sister, Ardeen (Eddie) Hill, a brother, Forest Roth, her husband, Norman Hickok, two daughters, Norma Jean Hickok, and Darla Joy (Jerry) Sutton, and a grandson, Taylor Glen Woodward.

In keeping with her request, cremation has taken place and a small memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to a Narcolepsy research center, or to the Arthritis Foundation.