Pamela Marie Smith died peacefully surrounded by her family February 7, 2018, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, due to complications related to pancreatic cancer. She was 69.

Memorial services were conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at the Noxon Methodist Church with Pastor T.J. Parker officiating. She was buried in Noxon Cemetery.

Pam was born in Dearborn, Mich., on December 8, 1948, to parents Janet and Norman Charles. She had a younger sister and brother, Marilyn and Norman, with whom she and her family were close.

Pam married the love of her life, Gerald Smith, on September 15, 1973, and enjoyed 44 years of marriage before her passing. They had a son, Gerald, in 1975, a daughter, Jaimie, in 1976, and another son, William, in 1988. Upon Gerald's retirement from the Navy in 1993, they moved to Noxon, Mont., where they lived out her remaining years.

Early in her youth, Pam demonstrated a great aptitude for art which she carried throughout her life. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and transferred her talents to generations of youth as a teacher in multiple public schools. At home she would paint, sculpt, sew and create pottery. Her many works of art continue to bless the homes of family and friends to this day.

She was also an avid lifelong fisherman who was most at home near a shore. She was often seen with a crab net, clam shovel or fishing pole in her hand. Most vacations involved a trip to a lake or the ocean in an effort to land a big one.

Pam's greatest contribution was her love of her family. She was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who was most happy when surrounded by those she loved. She had a laugh that would fill the room and draw you to her. She was always quick to help and was the rock of the family. She will be dearly missed.

Pam is survived by her husband, Gerald, Noxon, Mont .; son Gerald, Middleburg, Fla .; daughter Jaimie, Post Falls, Idaho; son William, Stevensville, Mont .; grandchildren Lark and Harrison, Middleburg, Fla.

Although the family is not soliciting any donations in response to Pamela's passing, anyone wishing to do so is requested to direct such goodwill to the Cancer Network of Sanders County, Hospice of North Idaho or the Shriner's Hospital.

