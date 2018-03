Arlee boys, Plains girls earn tops seeds, byes

DRIVING TO THE BASKET - Noxon's Delaney Weltz makes a move as Plains' Haley Jospehson defends in Plains Saturday. District 14C tourney tips off in Pablo Thursday.

It's been a lot of fun so far but now things get a little more serious.

District 14C boys and girls basketball teams will congregate at Joe McDonald Gym in Pablo this weekend for the combined conference tournaments which will decide which two teams from each will move on to the Western C div...