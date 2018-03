THAT WINNING MOMENT – Thompson Falls senior Kaleb Frank celebrates his state championship victory over Eureka's Nathan Schmidt. Frank and Daniel Uli of the Savage Horsemen brought home titles for Sanders County.

It was a good, good year for Thompson Falls High School wrestling. In fact, one of the very best ever.

Crowning Thompson Falls' first State B-C individual champ since 2012 in Kaleb Frank, fellow Falls seniors Jase Sorenson (third), and Peyton Irvine and Austin Cooper (both fourth) also earned St...