CENTETARIAN – Anita Carol Wise poses for a photograph with her new Christmas/birthday hat on after turning 100 years old on Christmas day.

In 1917, Carl and Oreta McCaughin celebrated Christmas with a new baby girl, Anita. One hundred years later finds Anita Wise (who goes by Carol) going strong and continuing to share her birthday with the baby Jesus.

Nearly 20 members of her family traveled to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long...