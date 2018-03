VETERAN DANCER – Eight-year-old Mika Schulze of the Plains After School Program ballet class shows her dancing skills. Each student was given the opportunity to dance around the room in front of the rest of the class.

Probably the biggest difference between a professional ballet class and the one that started in Plains two weeks ago is the "potty breaks."

The beginner ballet class is part of the Plains After School Program, put on each Thursday by Heidi Schulze and Cassie Ducept. Every few minutes in last we...