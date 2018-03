RHYME AND REASON - Thompson Falls seniors Kole Stone (left) and Cody Williams (right) and freshman Gabriella Pallister competed in the Poetry Out Loud Regional Compeition earlier this month at Hellgate High School in Missoula.

Poetry is much more than rhyming words. Three students from Thompson Falls High School recently competed in the Poetry Out Loud Regional competition in Missoula.

The competitors had to memorize and recite two poems for judges. The poems had to be selected from those available to conestants on...