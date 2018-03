GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY - Thompson Falls Toastmaster charter member Hal Vosin was recognized and celebrated for his 50 years with the Toastmasters club and the effort he has put into the local public speaking enthusiast chapter.

They have a way with words. And unique methods of poking fun at one another. Members of the group with the gift of gab, known as the Toastmasters, aren't the type to let things go unsaid. So, when they had the chance to gather at an open-to-the-public event, words were not minced giving honors to...