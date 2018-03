LOCAL VISIT – Sen. Steve Daines (right) tours Thompson River Lumber with TRL vice preisdent Dan Claridge on Tuesday.

Thompson River Lumber (TRL) was privy to a special guest Tuesday morning, as Montana's Republican U.S. Senator, Steve Daines, made the mill one of his stops between Kalispell and Libby.

Daines donned a TRL hardhat and was joined at one of the county's largest employers by county commissioners Ca...