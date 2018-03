Sheriff's Log February 22, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 1; T. Falls, 5; Plains 8; H. Springs, 7. Sunday, February 11 Malfunctioning railroad crossing gate, T. Falls. One vehicle slide-off on Hwy. 28, H. Springs. Disabled vehicle on west ramp, T. Falls. Suspicious vehicle parked under train trestle, Hwy. 135. Domestic assault, H. Sp...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.