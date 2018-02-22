Thelma (Virginia) Butler, 90, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2018, surrounded by her family and friends. Virginia was born July 31, 1927 in Boone County, Mo., and grew up there until the age of 7 when her father came to Hot Springs to work for her Uncle Noble LaRue at the Hot Springs Mercantile. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1945. She immediately started working in Hot Springs for Holt Motor Sales and later for Cobeen Conoco Service, Ashcraft Lumber Co., City Drug Store, Hot Springs Mercantile and eventually substituting at the Town Hall.

After her years of employment, she shared her love for music and playing the piano. Throughout the years she played for over 65 weddings, multiple funerals and accompanied many Hot Springs School programs, such as the District Music Festivals and Missoula Children’s Theatre. She shared her talents by giving piano lessons, playing for the Nazarene, Lutheran and Hot Springs Bible Churches.

Virginia spent time volunteering as Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, election judge, treasurer for the Hot Springs swimming pool fund and secretary/treasurer for the senior citizens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ola and Robert Singleton, and her brother Elmo. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hugh; her daughters Helen Sue (Ed) Johnson of Plains, Mont., and Julie Butler of Reno Nev.; two grandchildren Amanda (Casey) Ford of Livingston, Mont., and Michael Johnson of Bozeman, Mont.; niece Dolores (Geoff) Bayliss of Sarasota, Fla., and their children.

A memorial service will be held at the Hot Springs Bible Church on Saturday, March 3, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Hot Springs Bible Church, Box 628, Hot Springs, MT 59845, or to a charity of your choice.