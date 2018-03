DePoe to step down from coaching ranks

HANG TIME - Hot Springs freshman Kawika Ilac goes up for a shot during District 14C tournament action in Pablo Friday.

PABLO – Ricky's run may be ending but the Savage Heat will play on.

Having recently decided to step down as the Hot Springs boys coach due to a promotion and change in duties with his other job in the private sector, Ricky DePoe guided his Savage Heat boys through another District 14C tourname...