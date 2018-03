One Plains groomer opens, another moves into bigger shop

HOLD STILL – Shelley Bertrand, owner of Paws Here Pet Styling in Plains, cuts the nails of Tippie, a 6-year-old dachshund.

In Plains, one dog groomer has moved and another has opened a new shop.

Pattie Waltner, owner and operator of Wag'n Tails Pet Grooming, held an open house Saturday at her shop on the west end of Railroad Avenue, where nearly 60 people popped in to see her grooming business.

"It's a meet and gre...