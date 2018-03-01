Baking can be fun for the whole family

FUNNY FACE PIZZAS Ingredients For the dough: 1/2 cup flour, plus additional as needed 1/2 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt 1/2 tsp baking powder 1/4 tsp salt 1/8 tsp baking soda Oil for brushing 3-4 tbsp pizza sauce, plus additional as desired 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, plus additional as desired Assorted vegetables, prepared (see Cook's Tip) Directions Preheat the oven to 425°F. Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl until a dough ball forms. Knead the dough on a lightly floured cutting board for 2 minutes. Add more flour as needed. Roll your dough out to the size of the circle using a rolling pin. Brush a pizza pan or stone with oil, then transfer dough to the stone. Press your dough to the edges using your fingers. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and flip your crust. After flipping the pizza crust, top with sauce, cheese and veggies. Put back in the oven and bake 6-8 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove pizza from the oven and cut into triangles. Ideas for faces: zucchini slices, Brussel sprout slices and shreds, broccoli florets, bell pepper rings and slices, cherry tomatoes, sliced black olives and thinly sliced carrots.

Society has changed our perspective and relationship with food. Convenience sometimes makes our dietary decisions for us as we continue to thrive in this fast-paced world.

"Growing the practice of home baking" is the mission statement of the Home Baking Association, who has designated February a...