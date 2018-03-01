Students take center stage

HELLOOOOO LADIES! – Thompson Falls Elementary first grader Tristan Kelly auditions for Missoula Children's Theatre's Aladdin by following direction to perform the famous pick-up line, "Hellooooo Ladies." Almost 90 youngsters displayed their theatrical best hoping to land a spot in one of the highly contested parts. Two performances will take place Friday, March 2 at 12:30 and 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Junior High gym.

For more than 45 years Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) has been doing an incredible job of enhancing children's lives through the art of theatre. As they travel throughout the state, Sanders County is fortunate enough to be one of their destinations.

