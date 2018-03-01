ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

Students take center stage

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 1, 2018

Shana Neesvig

HELLOOOOO LADIES! – Thompson Falls Elementary first grader Tristan Kelly auditions for Missoula Children's Theatre's Aladdin by following direction to perform the famous pick-up line, "Hellooooo Ladies." Almost 90 youngsters displayed their theatrical best hoping to land a spot in one of the highly contested parts. Two performances will take place Friday, March 2 at 12:30 and 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Junior High gym.

For more than 45 years Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) has been doing an incredible job of enhancing children's lives through the art of theatre. As they travel throughout the state, Sanders County is fortunate enough to be one of their destinations.

Thompson Falls Elementary secretary Diane...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017