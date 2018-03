Hawk boys fall out in ultra-tough Western B

CHALLENGING BRAXTON HILL - Hawk sophomore Ryan Schraeder takes the ball to the basket during Western B tourney action against Anaconda in Ronan Saturday.

RONAN – One of those nights you would just as soon forget about it.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawk boys wound up season play at the Western B divisional tournament in Ronan last week, suffering through a colder-than-cold shooting night in a 69-42 loss to Florence in the first round Thursday, com...