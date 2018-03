The "Tammy WhyNotts" (Chris Magdalene and Jennifer Strine) sang outhouse tales and hunting hip-hop during the Redneck Ball.

Spring fever and cabin fever combined at the Lakeside Motel & Resort in Trout Creek on Saturday.

People dressed up in their finest for the fourth annual Redneck Ball, a fundraiser for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA).

The event included bucket raffles, a live auction...