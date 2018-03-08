ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Marshal Chevy Jackson Newman

 
March 8, 2018

MARSHAL NEWMAN

Savannah and Lonnie Newman of Thompson Falls welcomed son, Marshal Chevy Jackson, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11:13 p.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. He weighed six pounds, eight ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Bob Gilchrest of Missoula. Maternal great-grandparents are David Wilson of Boise, Idaho and Faye and Jim Chamberlain of Boise, Idaho.

Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Marie Newman of Thompson Falls. Paternal great-grandparents are Lyle and Sue Newman of Sunnyvale, Calif., and Marilyn Hegge of Missoula.

Welcome, Marshal.


 
