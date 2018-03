MISSED – Principal Jim Holland takes a spoonful of pudding up the nose by teammate Kimbre O'Brien in the Minute To Win It competition at Plains School. Just the same, the pair took first place, slightly ahead of the team next to them, Aubree Butcher and teacher Rheanna Fultz.

Reading is a primary path to knowledge, but it's also a way to get a new bike. That's how five kids at Plains Elementary School did it, courtesy of Masonic Ponemah Lodge 63 in Plains Friday afternoon. And as a bonus, the kids were treated by seeing chocolate pudding smudged on the faces of school...