Students get lots of laughs in 'Aladdin'

Thompson Falls youth joined Missoula Children's Theatre to put on two shows last Friday featuring Michael McGill's version of Aladdin. The original story was based around the magical genie lamp Aladdin is destined to become owner of. In McGill's version, some things are the same, but there are plenty of differences as well.

MCT's printed synopsis of Aladdin reads, "For Aladdin, it's not easy to find a magic lamp but it's even harder to get a date! It's a swirling sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales from Ali Baba to Scheherazade, and even Sinbad the Sailor, as Aladdin journeys to find a magic lamp in a Cave of (not-so-great) Wonders. Along his way, Aladdin seeks answers and advice from wise Genies, a powerful Sultan, and his own Mother, to find a way to meet the Princess. However, even with the lamp in hand, Aladdin will have to learn that it takes more than a wish to make a good impression. Full of memorable characters, from lost penguins to talking palm trees, this is an adventure worthy of 1001 laughs."

Accurately described, there was undoubtedly more than 1001 laughs throughout the performances.

The story was brought to life by the following cast: Colin Kane (Aladdin), Madeline Snell (Scheherazade), Emma Pavlik (Dinazade), Lilly VanHuss (Princess Dory), Riley Riffle (Sultan), Justin Higgins (Grand Vizier), Declan Harris (Mysterious One), Renee Pearson (Aladdin's Mother), JJ Fields (Donkey), Jasmine Pearson (Goat), Sophia Pileggi (Ali Baba), Trinity Riffle (Cassim), Nolan Ward (Sinbad), Ellie Pardee, Connor McPhearson, Jasmyne Meyers (Genies), Noah Vold, Andrew Romero, Alex Olesen, Olivia Fitchett, James Lampshire, Desani Bewick, Liam Pallister, Brooke Piscitello (Sailors), Scarlette Schwindt, Cooper Milne (Palm Trees), Addie Traver, Solveig Nygaard, Addison Pardee (Camels), Dakota Hensley, Harmony Schilling, Anna Pallister, Faith Palemer (Cave of Wonders), Allie Borgman, Sophia LaFriniere, Samantha Hertel, Isabella Buchanan, Darian Bishop, Emma Claridge, Gabriella Hannum, Annalise Fairbank, Peyton Pate, Mackenzie Robinson (Vegabonds), Toby Susic, Gabby Taylor, Cora Anderson, Rylee Hutchings, Bella Cork, Kaydence Pavlik, Tristan Kelly, Damon Bruyer, Corban Slater, Kelci McGillis, Libby Frank, Noah Scharfe, Mason Bartlett, Lydia Craw, Kaleb Susic, Sonja Swatman (Pengiuns), Trinity Godfrey, Elise Harris, Kerstin Bishop, Shayla Micklon (Assistant Directors), Lacey Scharfe (accompanist), Julia Bourland (Genie), Ben Hermann (Director), and Hattie and Marley Neesvig (scenery and artwork).

Bringing MCT to Thompson Falls is made possible by contributions from the National Endowment for the Arts, Montana Arts Council and the local 21st Century Grant.