Train enthusiasts take over Paradise Center
March 8, 2018
Plans call for 3,000 railroad ties to be on display in a classroom of the Paradise Center, formerly Paradise Elementary School, as part of a historical railroad exhibit. The classroom is only 640 square feet, but Benita Jo Hanson, chief coordinator of the exhibit, said all of the railroad ties wi...
wheeler writes:
This will be very interesting to see. When my Dad was on the Section we lived in a Section house across from the tie plant. I faintly remember there were 3 or 4 houses there. We moved to Plains in 46 and Dad ran a service station for years. I worked for the NP as a Gandy when I was in High School in 61, Names I remember are Irv Hilderbrandt? as Section Boss Bob Kangus, Lyman Miller there was a couple of others also but I forget their names.
03/07/2018, 10:01 pm