ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Ed Moreth 

Train enthusiasts take over Paradise Center

 
  Share   Tweet 1 Comment

March 8, 2018

Ed Moreth

BECK IN TRAINING – Plains resident Bill Beck works on a donated HO train for the Paradise Center's future railroad display. Beck has been a train hobby enthusiast for a number of years and does much of the repair work on his own Lionel trains, which are larger than the HO scale.

Plans call for 3,000 railroad ties to be on display in a classroom of the Paradise Center, formerly Paradise Elementary School, as part of a historical railroad exhibit. The classroom is only 640 square feet, but Benita Jo Hanson, chief coordinator of the exhibit, said all of the railroad ties wi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Reader Comments
(1)

Log in to add your comment

wheeler writes:

This will be very interesting to see. When my Dad was on the Section we lived in a Section house across from the tie plant. I faintly remember there were 3 or 4 houses there. We moved to Plains in 46 and Dad ran a service station for years. I worked for the NP as a Gandy when I was in High School in 61, Names I remember are Irv Hilderbrandt? as Section Boss Bob Kangus, Lyman Miller there was a couple of others also but I forget their names.

03/07/2018, 10:01 pm

 
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017