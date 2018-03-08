Candidates file ahead of deadline

With the filing deadline near, six candidates have filed in hopes of representing Sanders County in the Montana House of Representatives. House District 13 and House District 14 are both up for election this year.

In House District 13, incumbent Republican Bob Brown of Thompson Falls has filed for re-election. As of press time, Democrats Chris Gross of Thompson Falls and Gerald Cuvillier of Trout Creek have also filed for the position.

In House District 14, Republican incumbent Denley Loge of St. Regis has filed, along with Diane Magone of Superior, a Republican, and James Mortenson of Paradise, a Republican.

Candidates have until Monday, March 12, to file for the primary election, scheduled for June 5.

Another race for Sanders County is the District Court Judge, District 20, Department 2, a position currently held by Deborah “Kim” Christopher of Polson. Ashley Morigeau, also of Polson, has filed, along with Christopher.

In local elections, Doug Dryden has filed for re-election as Sanders County Justice of the Peace. Mark French filed for the position earlier this year.