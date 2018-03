Ambulances: Noxon, 1; T. Falls, 6; Plains, 8; H. Springs, 7.

Sunday, February 25

Assistance requested for a person laying on the ground along Main St., T. Falls.

Theft, H. Springs.

Sink hole in the alley behind the Mint Bar getting worse, Plains.

Threat of self-harm, T. Falls.

One vehicle slide-...