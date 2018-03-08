Oct. 8, 1952 –

March 2, 2018

Karen Sue Otto Replogle Groh, 65, died Friday, March 2, 2018 at her sister's home after a long hard battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Karen was born in Goshen to Paul and Mattie (Jones) Otto. She graduated in 1971 from Northridge High School. Karen worked at Steury Boat Company, Burger Dairy Stores, Switches, Johnson Controls, and Jayco over the years in Indiana. She is survived by two daughters; Crystal (Wade) Sowers and Dawn (Steve) Buckmaster.

In 1993, after a long-distance romance, Karen fell in love with Kenneth Groh and moved to Thompson Falls, Montana. They married in 1997 and formed a logging company where they worked together until her husband's death. She has three step-children from her marriage to Ken: Bridget (Charles) Jones, Thompson Falls, Montana, Kim (Randy) Wakefield, West Yellowstone, Montana; and Wesley Groh, Puyallup, Washington. Karen had six grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and two step-great grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters: Shirley (Steve) Shriner, The Villages, Florida, Joy (Steve) Hite, Goshen and Jean Otto, Posen, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her mother (2002), father (2011), and husband (2012).

A memorial service was held at the Goshen VFW on Sunday, March 4. Family and friends will also gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls to share memories.

Donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Goshen Home Care and Hospice.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.