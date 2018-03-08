Kimberly Rae Thompson passed peacefully in her sleep February 25, 2018. Kimberly was born to Alvin "Bud" and Sharon Thompson January 11, 1970, in San Francisco, California. She lived in Northern California until 1978. The family then moved to Noxon, Montana, where Kimberly attended Noxon School. During her time at Noxon School she was involved in Cheerleading, Drill Team, Track and Basketball. In addition, she participated in 4-H and Girl scouts. She competed for and won Miss Noxon and was runner up for Miss Sanders County, Montana. For her Junior and Senior years, she completed high school in Willits, California. She graduated high school in 1988.

In 1989 Kimberly was married to Jason Thompson. Oddly enough they shared the same last name. Together they had three children, Angelea, Trevor and Marina. During their marriage they lived in New York State while Jason served in the U.S. Army. They also lived in LaGrande, Oregon, Missoula, Montana, and Sandpoint, Idaho. They were married nine years.

Kimberly furthered her education in social work attending Eastern Oregon State College in LaGrande, Oregon where she received a bachelor's degree. She was also working on a master's degree.

Kimberly was passionate about her family and close friends. She was always concerned with their wellbeing, never hesitating to lend a hand during times of need. She was involved in all aspects of her children and grandchildren's lives whether it was sports or recreation. Family was always first and foremost in her life.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister Sheri Averhart. She is survived by her parents Alvin and Sharon Thompson of Noxon Montana, her daughter Angelea Thompson of Yuma, Arizona, her son Trevor Thompson of Fort Benning, Georgia, and her daughter Marina Thompson of Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren, Gage Schmidt, Leora Schmidt and Aubrie Trull also of Yuma, Arizona; sisters, Terry Timmons of Wasilla, Alaska, Tina Fuchs of Lynden, Washington, Kelly Foringer of Pier Point, Ohio, Debbie Fratzke of Thompson Falls, Montana, Sheri White of Thompson Falls, Montana, and brother Jessy Averhart of Stockton, California.

Services will be held in Yuma, Arizona.

May God welcome her into his kingdom and comfort those left behind. She was taken from her family too soon and will be greatly missed.