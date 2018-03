THE CHAMP'S IN THE HOUSE - Thompson Falls senior Kaleb Frank wrestle's Eureka's Nathan Schmidt in the State B-C 120 pound championship match at the Metra in Billings back on Feb. 10. Frank won the match by a 2-1 decision to claim the sixteenth individual title in Blue Hawk program history.

High school wrestling season may already be over for another year but the Little Guy and AAU seasons are hitting full stride over the next few weeks.

In Little Guy wrestling, the post season begins this week with the first qualifying tournament, the Valley tourney in Superior Saturday. On the AA...