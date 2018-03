GRAPPLING DEMO – From the bottom of the mat, Tyler Lyscio of the South Side Sparks gives judges a few wrestling tips with the help of Matthew Thurston.

Research by the Washington Post noted that public speaking was a person's top phobia, but that didn't stop a group of kids from showing their oratory skills at the annual Sanders County 4-H Communication Finals Day.

Sixteen kids from five 4-H clubs competed in the finals, which ran from 1 p.m....