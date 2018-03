COOKING UP QUESTIONS – Kathy Logan, owner of the Dog Hill Bistro in Plains, interviews Rebecca Johnson during the Plains High School Jobs for Montana's Graduates Mock Interview. Logan was one of 15 employers and business owners that took part in the annual event at the school last Wednesday.

Students at Plains High School became more ready for the outside world of employment last week after completing an evening of practice interviews with more than a dozen business men and women.

Nine seniors took part in the annual Jobs for Montana's Graduates (JMG) Mock Interview at the school wi...