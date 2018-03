FRESHMAN FUTURES - Jody Detlaff is only one of several Lady Hawk frosh who should help build the future for Lady Hawk basketball in the next several years.

Senior Haley Morgan and freshman Megan Baxter, the two leading ladies for the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks this season, were named to the 2017-2018 District 7B All-Conference basketball team it was announced earlier this week.

Selected by league coaches following the regular season, Morgan and Baxt...