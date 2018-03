The life of biologist Chuck Jonkel is the focus of a documentary presented in Plains March 25.

The president of the Great Bear Foundation will be making a presentation in Plains at the United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 25, at 2 p.m.

Frank H. Tyro will be showing the documentary film "Walking Bear Comes Home: The Life and Work of Chuck Jonkel a Pioneer of Bear Biology." Tyro, a Pabl...