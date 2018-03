NEW BIZ – Jesse Cardenas is the owner and operator of "Polished in Montana," a nail salon inside the business of Leather 'n' Lace Hair Salon on Railroad Street in Plains.

One new business owner has the world at her fingertips – that is, in Plains.

Nail technician Jesse Cardenas opened "Polished in Montana" on March 1 inside the Leather 'n' Lace Hair Salon, owned by Chelsea Timmer, in the heart of downtown Plains along Railroad Street. Although she's only been...