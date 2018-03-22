ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What are you looking forward to now that spring has sprung?

 
March 22, 2018



JONATHAN ZIGLER, Thompson Falls –“I’m actually a youth pastor in Plains. We plan on cleaning up the park.”

ALAN CHOJNACKY, Trout Creek – “Get out of the house.”

GARY CRABTREE, Thompson Falls – “Go fishing for pike in the Noxon Rapids Reservoir.”

JAN HARRIS, Thompson Falls – ” Take more walks and enjoy the sunshine.”

RICHARD NYGAARD, Trout Creek – “Do yard work if I could ever get under the snow.”

JUNE SIMMERMAN, Thompson Falls – “Go outside and look at my flowers since the snow is off my yard.”


 
Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

