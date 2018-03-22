Question of the Week
What are you looking forward to now that spring has sprung?
March 22, 2018
JONATHAN ZIGLER, Thompson Falls –“I’m actually a youth pastor in Plains. We plan on cleaning up the park.”
ALAN CHOJNACKY, Trout Creek – “Get out of the house.”
GARY CRABTREE, Thompson Falls – “Go fishing for pike in the Noxon Rapids Reservoir.”
JAN HARRIS, Thompson Falls – ” Take more walks and enjoy the sunshine.”
RICHARD NYGAARD, Trout Creek – “Do yard work if I could ever get under the snow.”
JUNE SIMMERMAN, Thompson Falls – “Go outside and look at my flowers since the snow is off my yard.”
