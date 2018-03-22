Burglary defendant sentenced to prison

The final defendant in the 2016 burglary of a Trout Creek home was sentenced in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday. Jeaneatte Post was sentenced by Judge Deborah “Kim” Christopher to 10 years in the Montana State Women’s Prison, with two of those years suspended.

Post was one of four charged in the burgarly in which the defendants were caught on game cameras set up in the house. Post’s husband, Kenneth Hoskins, was sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections.

Previously, Adina Ahlers was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison. And John Hannan was sentenced in May 2017 to a 5-year Department of Corrections sentence with all time suspended except two days served in the Sanders County Jail.

Restitution to be paid by the four involved in the case is $14,700.

Also in court Tuesday, a plea agreement was reached for Steven Mikkelson. In November 2017, Mikkelson was arrested for not registering as a sex offender and charged with a felony. In the spring of 2017, Mikkelson had registered with a Plains address but was no longer living there at the time of his arrest.

Sentencing for Mikkelson is set for May 15.