Cabinet RD begins clearing trails

Courtesy photo

WHERE IS THE TRAIL – The Cabinet Ranger District Trail Crew will be out clearing brush and performing tread work to get trails back in shape. Photos are of crew members sawing and performing tread work on Smeads Bench Trail #1077(left) and Loveland Trail #1070 after a 2015 windstorm. These are Class 3 trails and typically take two to four people one day to clear four miles, but due to heavy blowdown, it took four to five days to clear these trails.