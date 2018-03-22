Historic Heron Store burns

Historical Heron Store burned to the ground over the weekend. According to former store owner Patty Kardokus, the original building was constructed in 1951 to serve as a dance hall and community meeting area. In the late 1950's the building was converted into a grocery store and purchased by Kardokus and her husband Larry in 1995. The building allowed the Kardokus' to furnish the town with a laundromat, feed store, propane and gas supplies, snack bar and groceries. They lived in the upper level of the building as it served as an apartment. "It kept us very busy," Kardokus stated.

Karen Thomason

In 2005 the Heron Store once again changed hands, and the current owner closed the store and relocated grocery services to Clark Fork, Idaho, according to Kardokus. The building was serving as an apartment complex when it burned down.

"All these old relics are leaving us. It really is very sad to see," Kardokus said about both the store and old Heron bridge removal taking place this last week.