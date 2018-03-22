Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
March 22, 2018
Sanders County
Sheriff’s Office
Paula Mercer, $55, speeding in a restricted zone.
Cameron Bowers, 25, $85, speeding in a restricted zone.
Lucas Smiley, 23, $285 and 2 days jail, operating with a foreign driver’s license when privilege is suspended by Montana.
Colton Garske, 21, $20, night speeding.
Meloney Dollar, 40, $135, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked.
Dusty Fratzke, 37, $1285 and 7 days jail, driving under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense.
Dusty Fratzke, 37, $175, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense.
Dusty Fratzke, 37, $275 and 2 days jail, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked.
Dusty Fratzke, 37, $175, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dusty Fratzke, 37, $175, no liability insurance, 2nd offense.
Robert Smith, 47, $285 and 2 days jail, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked.
Montana Highway Patrol
Logan Heppler, 15, $20, seatbelt violation.
Duane Huntsman, 56, $35, displaying fictitious or altered license plates.
Duane Huntsman, 56, $45, operating a vehicle that has not been properly registered.
Brenen Abromeit, 20, $45, operating a vehicle that has not been properly registered.
Brenen Abromeit, 20, $50, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense.
James Gallatin, 57, $20, night speeding.
Dewey Arnold, 18, $55, careless driving.
Dewey Arnold, 18, $125, no liability insurance, 1st offense.
Katherine Armstrong, 69, $175, speeding in a work zone.
Alissa Finlayson, 33, $160, speeding in a work zone.
Aaron Jackson, 30, $20, seatbelt violation.
Courtney Mohatt, 46, $20, day speeding.
Roy Nollkamper, 71, $195, speeding in a work zone.
James Slaton, 45, $70, day speeding.
Chris Tilling, 87, $20, day speeding.
Oliver Wallace, 19, $65, speeding in a restricted zone.
Stephen Jones, 67, $65, speeding in a restricted zone.
Thompson Falls
City Police
Trina Huffman, 37, $685 and 5 days jail, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense.
