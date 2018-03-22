Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Sanders County

Sheriff’s Office

Paula Mercer, $55, speeding in a restricted zone.

Cameron Bowers, 25, $85, speeding in a restricted zone.

Lucas Smiley, 23, $285 and 2 days jail, operating with a foreign driver’s license when privilege is suspended by Montana.

Colton Garske, 21, $20, night speeding.

Meloney Dollar, 40, $135, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked.

Dusty Fratzke, 37, $1285 and 7 days jail, driving under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense.

Dusty Fratzke, 37, $175, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense.

Dusty Fratzke, 37, $275 and 2 days jail, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked.

Dusty Fratzke, 37, $175, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dusty Fratzke, 37, $175, no liability insurance, 2nd offense.

Robert Smith, 47, $285 and 2 days jail, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked.

Montana Highway Patrol

Logan Heppler, 15, $20, seatbelt violation.

Duane Huntsman, 56, $35, displaying fictitious or altered license plates.

Duane Huntsman, 56, $45, operating a vehicle that has not been properly registered.

Brenen Abromeit, 20, $45, operating a vehicle that has not been properly registered.

Brenen Abromeit, 20, $50, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense.

James Gallatin, 57, $20, night speeding.

Dewey Arnold, 18, $55, careless driving.

Dewey Arnold, 18, $125, no liability insurance, 1st offense.

Katherine Armstrong, 69, $175, speeding in a work zone.

Alissa Finlayson, 33, $160, speeding in a work zone.

Aaron Jackson, 30, $20, seatbelt violation.

Courtney Mohatt, 46, $20, day speeding.

Roy Nollkamper, 71, $195, speeding in a work zone.

James Slaton, 45, $70, day speeding.

Chris Tilling, 87, $20, day speeding.

Oliver Wallace, 19, $65, speeding in a restricted zone.

Stephen Jones, 67, $65, speeding in a restricted zone.

Thompson Falls

City Police

Trina Huffman, 37, $685 and 5 days jail, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense.