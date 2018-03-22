Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 5; Plains, 2; H. Springs, 5.

Sunday, March 11

Disturbance in front of Plains motel.

Abandoned dog along Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Vehicle abandoned along Hwy. 212 near the Bison Range.

Arrest made for family member assault, Noxon.

Suspicious person with a backpack walking back and forth across Hwy. 200, Paradise.

Disturbance at Plains residence.

Monday, March 12

Neighbor dispute, H. Springs.

Domestic dispute, H. Springs.

Domestic disturbance, H. Springs.

Traffic complaint, H. Springs.

Violation of no contact order, T. Falls.

Report of nuisance animal, Dixon.

Suspicious vehicle, Heron.

Motor vehicle crash on Prospect Cr., T. Falls.

Suspicious person dressed in black running down T. Falls street.

Trespassing, H. Springs.

Tuesday, March 13

Trespassing, person asked to leave property, Plains.

Neighbor dispute, H. Springs.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Disabled semi in the northbound lane of Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Threats made to property owner, Perma.

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Wednesday, March 14

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 28, Plains.

Person hitchhiking along Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Neighbor dispute, T. Falls.

Rocks on Hwy. 28 near Plains.

Semi-truck accident on Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Civil standby requested, T. Falls.

Reckless driver on Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Dogs scattering trash on street, T. Falls.

Arrest made for resisting arrest, H. Sprigns.

Thursday, March 15

Reckless driver on Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Person wearing dark clothing leaning over Hwy. 200 bridge, T. Falls.

Threats left on answering machine, T. Falls.

Erratic driver on Hwy. 200, Paradise.

Friday, March 16

Disturbance at Plains residence.

Vehicle vs. elk on Hwy. 200, Eddy Flats.

Drugs found at T. Falls business.

Theft of tools from a construction site, T. Falls.

Civil standby requested, T. Falls.

Fender bender in parking lot of Plains business.

Cattle on Hwy. 200, Perma.

Car passed a school bus with flashing red lights, T. Creek.

Theft of trees from property, Plains.

Suspicious campers at 14 Mile Bridge on Hwy. 135.

Suspicious activity at T. Falls business.

Saturday, March 17

Domestic disturbance, Dixon.

Dog at large, T. Falls.

Violation of protection order, T. Falls.

People shooting in the Beaver Creek Gravel Pit.

Domestic dispute, Plains.

Theft of purse from bathroom at T. Falls business.

Person standing in the middle of Hwy. 200 bridge, T. Falls.