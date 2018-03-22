TF students trade walkout for awareness

All around the nation in protest of gun safety affecting schools, students walked out of class for 17 Minutes of Silence – or didn’t.

Such was the case in Sanders County, where high schools reported no students participated in the planned school walkout.

One school, however, did acknowledge the climate students are experiencing and moved to give a platform for discussion, no matter what their views were on gun laws, safety, bullying, or crisis intervention. Thompson Falls High School upped the ante on the 17 minutes of silence to provide students, as well as staff, with 170 Minutes of Awareness.

“I think there was a misconception that we were doing this to prevent truancies or discipline,” shared principal Rich Ferris, “our day-long program was a proactive approach to the challenges we all face on campus – not just a single event or issue.”

Educator Danice Toyias worked with Ferris to create the event with less than two weeks to prepare. Ferris noted that staff and students alike jumped on board to make it happen. The day was a well-planned series of discussions and workshops designed by a committee from the Student Action Team and the Teacher’s Action Team. The high school student body was divided into groups to visit stations in various classrooms throughout the morning. While awareness was the purpose, much of the content also revolved around team/relationship building – especially building relationships with those whom students didn’t know very well.

“I was genuinely impressed by the administration’s willingness to create this type of opportunity for the student body,” said Western Montana Mental Health Clinic’s Behavioral Intervention Specialist, Ray Brown, “students were receptive to the message and were introduced to topics not normally covered during a regular school day.” Brown shared that they worked with school counselor Jodi Morgan, showing Falls students the Arlee Warrior’s video on Suicide Awareness and working with the students on developing an action plan, should they ever feel isolated. Brown added, “It was a tremendous day filled will thoughtful feedback from both staff and students.”

Stations included topics covering “situational safety,” with students, Student Resource Officer Bob Thornhill, and former armed serviceman and shop teacher Mike Bruse. Ferris and Michelle McGuigan facilitated a discussion about “Gun Rights Sayings vs. Student Safety Concerns,” and Superintendent Jason Slater and educator Chadd Laws led a discussion on “The Value of Life.” Other topics included See Something/Say Something, Celebrating Each Other, Creating A Sense of Belonging, How To Seek Help If You Feel Isolated, and Family and Survivor Recovery.

The afternoon put students in a group of 17. The groups were made up of students who did not know each other very well to focus on building a stronger school community where there are no strangers. “We wanted students to make 17 connections they have not had before,” said Ferris, “we knew we were on the right track if we had a student ask to switch groups, saying they didn’t know any of the kids in their group,” he joked.

One station had the quiet acquaintances opening up quickly, as they had to put themselves in a scenario of a deserted island plane crash. The group brainstormed to agree on what supplies they would need to survive. Another had the students name of familiar pairs (peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper). Each item was written on a piece of paper and taped to the student’s backs. The group had to walk around asking only ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions to find out what they were labeled and find their match. A poster was also created where students contributed by writing one thing they could do to change the world.

“This was a great avenue for students to voice concern about safety, as well as get to know others in their school community,” shared GearUP coordinator Penny Beckman, “I felt it was a productive outlet for students, it really gave them a chance to share their feelings.” Students Brad Lantz and Kole Stone recorded video clips of why they go to school. Friends, education, beautiful women and positive environment were just some of the answers the boys were able to compile for the short video. See something/say something, don’t be a bystander, and standing up to bullies, as well as reporting bully behavior were popular topics on the video.

Students who did not wish to participate were able to do homework or play catchup in the computer lab – there was only one taker.