December 17, 1951 - February 28, 2018

On a nearly perfect day in Quartzsite, Arizona, David was called home to be with the Lord while doing what he did every day – helping other people.

David Lee Kayser was the first born of six children to Don Kayser and Maryann Meyer. He was big brother to Terry Kayser and Mark Kayser of Heron, Mont.; Donna Huddleston of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Warren Kayser of Magalia, California; and Leslie Nafus of Marino Valley, California.

Born and raised in Chico and Portola, California, David and his wife Susie married in 1977 and migrated to North Idaho, where his dad and siblings had relocated. The couple eventually settled in a 1,250 square foot log cabin on the Bull River in Western Sanders County, in Northwest Montana. This was their home and haven for 30 years. It was here where David and Susie raised their three amazing children, their best friends; Corianne Song Roark of Sandpoint, Idaho; Marianne Glory Benjamin of Butte, Montana; and Henry Daniel Kayser of Rathdrum, Idaho. David and Susie are the proud grandparents of six beautiful grandchildren.

David worked most of the years from 1977 until November 11, 2008 in either logging or construction of all kinds. At that time, he suffered a severe heart attack and had to retire from the workforce. But he never retired from working at the things he loved to do. He loved to give others a hand with their projects and had a real ministry providing firewood and home/auto maintenance for those in need. He spent the last five years of his life caring for his father, Don, who is 86.

David had a wonderful, if quirky, sense of humor, and was always fun to be around. He had a photographic memory, and, as he put it, "a wealth of useless knowledge." He was a great cook and loved big barbecues. He also loved a game of cribbage, to haul in a big fish, and being outdoors. David didn't do ugly. He was a good listener, and always had a good word. He will be missed as the best possible son, brother, husband, father, friend and uncle anyone ever had.

Bye, bye, Dave. Have fun storming the castle.