Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Ethel Marie Widner

 
March 22, 2018

Ethel Marie Widner passed away March 8, 2018 with her loved ones close by.

Widner was born on May 9, 1924 to James Albert and Bertha Trueax. She went to Thompson Falls Schools. She married William Widner on January 19, 1942, in Thompson Falls. Later they welcomed a daughter Louise and a son William A.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband William, sisters Mayme, Lannie, Pearl, Beulah and baby sister Helen. Survivors include daughter Louise Rockwell (Bob), son William (Paula), grandchildren Bobby, Karen and Candy and great-grandchildren Tyler, Caelan, Robby and Abby.

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

