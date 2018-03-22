Ethel Marie Widner passed away March 8, 2018 with her loved ones close by.

Widner was born on May 9, 1924 to James Albert and Bertha Trueax. She went to Thompson Falls Schools. She married William Widner on January 19, 1942, in Thompson Falls. Later they welcomed a daughter Louise and a son William A.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband William, sisters Mayme, Lannie, Pearl, Beulah and baby sister Helen. Survivors include daughter Louise Rockwell (Bob), son William (Paula), grandchildren Bobby, Karen and Candy and great-grandchildren Tyler, Caelan, Robby and Abby.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.