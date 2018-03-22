ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Hamilton 

All in awe of Sarah

Falls junior smashes records, wins State titles

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 22, 2018

Courtesy photo

TO THE CHAMPION GO THE SPOILS - Thompson Falls junior penta-athlete Sarah Detlaff poses in front of the trophies she won earlier Saturday in Helena at the Montana Powerlifting Championships at TFHS before the school's annual prom dance, which she is all dressed up for. Truly an athlete for all seasons, Detlaff plays volleyball in the fall, participates in basketball and weight-lifting in the winter, and will now compete in both softball and track and field this spring. On top of all that, Detlaff also holds down a part-time job at the Sanders County Ledger when not busy with her other endeavors.

Before the prom even began back home that night, Thompson Falls junior Sarah Detlaff was busy breaking hearts in Helena Saturday.

A member of the Thompson Falls weightlifting team, Detlaff broke the hearts of several Helena Capital girls, and several lifting records on her way to winning the Sta...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/22/2018 11:43