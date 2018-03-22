All in awe of Sarah

Falls junior smashes records, wins State titles

TO THE CHAMPION GO THE SPOILS - Thompson Falls junior penta-athlete Sarah Detlaff poses in front of the trophies she won earlier Saturday in Helena at the Montana Powerlifting Championships at TFHS before the school's annual prom dance, which she is all dressed up for. Truly an athlete for all seasons, Detlaff plays volleyball in the fall, participates in basketball and weight-lifting in the winter, and will now compete in both softball and track and field this spring. On top of all that, Detlaff also holds down a part-time job at the Sanders County Ledger when not busy with her other endeavors.

Before the prom even began back home that night, Thompson Falls junior Sarah Detlaff was busy breaking hearts in Helena Saturday.

A member of the Thompson Falls weightlifting team, Detlaff broke the hearts of several Helena Capital girls, and several lifting records on her way to winning the Sta...