T-Falls Little Guys advance; Iowa contingent gets ready

NOT QUITE DONE WRESTLING YET, Thompson Falls senior Jase Sorenson has been invited to wrestle for a Montana team in a national youth duals tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, later this month. Sorenson is pictured competing at the State B-C tournament in Billings last month.

The Thompson Falls Little Guys will be moving on to the Western Montana Championships in Kalispell this weekend but some of them will undoubtedly be thinking of Iowa instead.

The Inter-Valley Tournament, the final qualifier for this week's Western Montana Championships, was wrestled in Stevensvi...