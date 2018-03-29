Group brings awareness to veteran suicides

Despite his post-traumatic stress disorder and a fear of public speaking, Plains resident Ed Foste knew his message to help veterans was important enough to get up and talk along the greenway in Plains Monday afternoon.

Foste is part of Joint Operation Mariposa, a nonprofit organization created to bring awareness to veteran suicides and the families that are impacted. Foste spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring in 2002 – much of that time on the flight deck of aircraft carriers – and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, but the 56-year-old Foste has a more personal connection to the organization and is a member of the "Green Star Family," a family touched by veteran suicide. His brother, Jay, a military veteran, committed suicide in Texas four years ago.

A small group of people gathered at the ceremony, which had a display of white crosses, a Star of David, and modified black and white flags, each with a green stripe that signifies the loss of a veteran to suicide.

"This is a personal journey for me on my healing path and I am at that point now where I find myself in a position to extend a hand and help those coming up from behind me," said Foste, who joined the organization eight months ago.

"This is the largest county in the state and we have no veteran services," said Dave Williams, also a U.S. Navy veteran. Williams created Joint Operation Mariposa in 2015 while volunteering as a representative for the Veterans Administration in Sanders County and he has helped more than 30 veterans since starting his organization. The group received their nonprofit status last year. Foste said the idea of Joint Operation Mariposa is to get veterans help through therapy, education and advocacy.

"Veteran suicide is a problem and I think we need to raise awareness, that there's help available," said Plains Mayor Danny Rowan, one of a dozen people at Monday's event.

Williams named his organization Joint Operation Mariposa because he wants it to be a mixture of various organizations joining together to help veterans. "Sometimes military people need help adapting when they got out of the service. Mariposa is Spanish for butterfly. It stands for the changing from a military person to a civilian and sometimes that's hard for people. It's a readjustment to society," said Williams.

"Reports show that suicide rates among veterans are more than twice that of the civilian population, but several of these reports' authors also note that they believe that veteran suicide rates are actually being under reported. I believe that there is an epidemic, not only in this state but around the nation," said Williams.

Foste knows the adjustment process when leaving the military and said he wants to help. "Sometimes that means having coffee with a friend or helping a veteran try to adjust back to civilian life, and other times it means sitting with a family that has given everything and there are no more answers, just tears," said Foste to the crowd. "Our mission statement says that through art, education and therapy, we leave no one behind," he added.

Ed Moreth SETTING UP – U.S. Navy veterans Dave Williams (left) and Ed Foste set up their display before an introduction of Joint Operation Mariposa, a nonprofit organization in Sanders County that helps veterans adjust to civilian life after the military.

The organization has been working with Quilts of Valor, a nationwide organization, and River – Rural Institute for Veterans Education and Research in Missoula. He plans to develop a veteran art therapy class. "It's one of those things that gives the veterans something else to focus on," said Williams, who is also looking to hook up fishing guides with veterans this summer. In working with Quilts of Valor they handed out 25 handmade quilts in December. Foste said they have 47 more on their way for other vets in Sanders County.

"I've met a lot of individuals who needed veteran services and there's a real need for veteran outreach in Sanders County," said Williams.

According to the Veterans Administration, about 20 military veterans commit suicide every day. River statistics show that 121 veterans committed suicide in 2016, including one in Sanders County. "We here at Joint Operation Mariposa are trying to address the suicide rate as well as other issues facing veterans and their families," said Williams. "Some of the other issues are depression, isolation, skills gaps, as a result of PTSD, TBIs (traumatic brain injury) and a myriad of other injuries received while on active duty."

The Joint Operation Mariposa display will remain up on the greenway for two weeks. Williams said his group is looking for others to join. Anyone interested can contact him at 826-2345.