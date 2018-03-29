County egg hunters prepare for Easter

Easter Sunday’s forecast is a brisk 20 degrees, but area organizations are preparing for entertaining events.

Noxon Town Park Committee has an egg hunt planned for kids in the area, Easter Sunday, April 1 “beginning noon sharp,” according to longtime organizer Sharon Larkin. The committee welcomes the public to join them at Noxon Town Park, across from the store, to hunt for candy filled eggs, as well as 20 eggs carrying $20 bills. Chocolate bunnies and other prizes are up for grabs and the hunt is divided into age groups to keep things fair; ages 1-3, 4-5, first through fourth grades, and fifth grade and up. For more information call Sharon Larkin at 847-2624.

Hot Springs has two egg hunts scheduled for Sunday. The first will be at the Symes Hotel in Hot Springs, beginning at noon. The second hunt is sponsored by the Lions Club and will be held at Towanda Gardens at 1 p.m.

The Lions Club of Plains is again hosting their big egg hunt on Easter Sunday. Families will meet at Pool Park at 1 p.m. Children will be divided into age groups to hunt for eggs filled with candy and prizes, thanks to the efforts of multiple churches working together with the Lions Club.

Trout Creek Community Improvement Association’s (TCCIA) annual eggs-travaganza has become a large operation with many moving parts. The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, March 31 so families can spend Easter Sunday together. Registration begins 2 p.m., allowing the kids to get their names in for big drawings.

Residents have noted that the egg hunt location at Trout Creek Park is still covered in snow. Organizers responded that snow won’t stop the hunt, or the kids from doing their thing. Boots are recommended for children and possibly snow pants. It was reported that the Easter Bunny may arrive via snowmobile this year, rather than the classic car entrance he is accustomed to.

Organizers credit the generosity of community and local businesses for the success of the event and the behemoth its become. “Thanks to money raised at previous events, we had a $2,500 budget this year – and about 95 percent of it was spent in the county to get prizes for the kids,” said TCCIAS’s Liz Stender, “We’ve got over 6,000 eggs for kiddos to find and some gift bags and prizes for the older kids in the scavenger hunt.

Wednesday, the Ladies Luncheon Club and other seniors in the area met at the Lakeside in Trout Creek to stuff all of the plastic eggs with candy (Stender noted the bulk purchase of plastic eggs was one of the only “out-of-town” purchases). The operation usually takes a few hours.

TCCIA has upped the staffing at the registration table from two to three, to keep families moving through to participate in planned activities. As in years past, there will be arts and craft stations, and plenty of hot chocolate and coffee to keep people warm. Hot dogs and hamburger lunches will be available for purchase for those filling up before the hunt.

Stender noted that there will still be “cupcake walks.” Those feeling generous can bring donated cupcakes to the park at noon, which will allow every young participant a cupcak. Sugar cookies can also be donated to keep the stock filled for the cookie decorating station.

“Last year we had over 300 kids show up, and we aren’t expecting any less than that, despite the snow and cold weather,” predicted Stender. Youth will have a chance to win one of 12 bicycles that were acquired at a deal through True Value in Thomson Falls.

Thompson Falls Trading Post assisted in fun ideas for prizes and making sure TCCIA had enough. First Security bank also donated two bikes to the cause. Little Bitterroot Thrift Store collected Easter baskets they couldn’t sell and donated them. The baskets will be available for children who may have forgotten theirs for the hunt.

“Rest assured the TCCIA will have the park hunt-ready for the public and the eggs-travaganza will be as eggs-travagant as ever,” shared Stender, who said the TCCIA really views themselves as a committee serving all of Sanders County, not just Trout Creek.