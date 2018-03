GOING FOR THE BIRD – Austin Hanson takes aim on his target during the Plains Trap Club Spring Turkey Shoot junior division. In back from left: Chloe French, Madison Elliott, and Cade Stinnett.

It was called a turkey shoot, but the targets were pigeons and the prizes were chickens, hams, and bacon.

Between 35-40 people participated in the Plains Trap Club Spring Turkey Shoot Saturday, competing in 48 squads of seven different classes of competition – ladies, junior, doubles, mixed,...