SMOKER'S LUNG ­­- Noxon HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) member Shane Westman tells younger students (back) Brianna Horner and Farrah Boehme and (front) Ashton Anderson, Ethan Burgess and DJ Ringleka that this pig lung is made to resemble a tobacco smoker's, at one educational station for Kick Butts Day.

Kaitlynd (KT) Todd, 23, is studying epidemiology (the study of epidemics) and biostatistics (the study of health statistics) as a master of public health student at University of California-Berkeley.

As a college student, she is also in the Truth Initi...