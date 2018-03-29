Remember When

70 YEARS AGO • APRIL, 1948

MAIN STREET AT ITS BEST

Public spirited citizens of Thompson Falls turned out in full force Sunday morning to clean Main Street, a project sponsored by D.J. Brockway.

The accumulation of mud was shoveled from the curbs, then was washed away. The fire department equipment and the city grader were used effectively. This is the beginning of a campaign to make Main Street more attractive.

OBITUARY – ARA DAVIS DOLSON

Ara Davis Dolson was born near Novelty, Missouri March 8, 1869, and after being in ill health for ten years, passed away at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Mabel McKeel, on April 18, 1948.

She came to Montana as a little girl with her parents and lived in Butte for a time, later returning to Missouri where she attended the Kuksville normal school.

She was married to D.V. Herriott Aug. 2, 1888 and moved to Deer Lodge, Montana in March 1889.

In January 1890 they moved to Thompson Falls where Mr. Herriott taught for three years and was then appointed postmaster which position he held for four years. Later they engaged in the mercantile business until his death on March 26, 1911.

Born to this union were four daughters, Mabel, Floy, Flauddie and Evelena.

As a young woman Mrs. Dolson was very active in church, school and all community affairs, and willingly gave of her time and energy to the care of the sick and to those in need.

She was a charter member of the Wild Rose Rebekah Lodge and Mandville Camp Royal Neighbors of Thompson Falls.

On Dec. 14, 1914, she was married to William Dolson who preceded her in death Aug. 1943.

Left to survive her are the four daughters, Mabel McKeel and Floy Johnston of Thompson Falls, Flauddie Foster of Seattle and Evelena Wallin of Valley, Wn. Two brothers, Franklin Adamsof Spokane, Washington, and James Adams of Thompson Falls, also, seven grandchildren.

D.V. Herriott was the first teacher in the pioneer town of Thompson Falls. The school was located on the corner of Preston & Ferry. It is still there but has been added onto several times over the years. The Herriotts built a house right above the school which still stands.

50 YEARS AGO • MARCH 28, 1968

SHIRLEY ANDERSEN, GARY L. CAMPBELL EXCHANGE VOWS

Lighted tapers and tall baskets of pink and white carnations with green spiral eucalyptus decorated Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Saturday when Miss Shirley Ann Andersen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Andersen, was married to Gary Lynn Campbell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Urcle Campbell, all of Thompson Falls.

The single-ring ceremony was performed by the Rev. Ronald Paulson. Mrs. Paulson was the organist and Miss Barbara Repp the vocalist.

Attending the bride was her sister, Mrs. Bob Smith.

Noah Ressler was best man and Doug Terry and Victor Andersen, brother of the bride were ushers.

Both young people were graduated from Thompson Falls High School with the class of 1967. Campbell attended Spokane Community College and is presently employed at Boeing in Seattle. He will leave for the Armed Forces in April. Mrs. Campbell is attending Modern Beauty School in Missoula and will complete her work after her husband leaves for the service.