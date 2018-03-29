Burglary defendant appears in court

An 18-year-old stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington appeared in District Court Tuesday on charges of burglary and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

Tyler Robinson was 17 at the time the allege crimes were committed in October 2015, but turned 18 in June 2016 and is being charged as an adult.

Court documents alleged than more than 30 guns, antler knives and jewelry were stolen from a gun safe at a Heron residence. Judge James Manley set a trial date of Aug. 13 for Robinson, who was released on his own recognizance. If found guilty, Robinson could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine for burglary, and up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines for tampering with physical evidence.

A Thompson Falls man also appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to one charge of elder abuse. Charging documents allege that Larry Moles struck his 81-year-old stepfather in the face on March 1 of this year. The maximum penalty for the felony charge is 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.